Chili’s says happy new year with $5 Patron margaritas in January

ORLANDO, Fla. – The new year is a time to celebrate and Chili’s is here to help lessen the load on your wallet.

Chili’s is offering $5 Patron margaritas during the month of January.

“Yes, it’s still winter. So we’re sending you some summer vibes with the handcrafted Cheers to Patron margarita, made with Patron Silver, triple sec, fresh sour with a sugar citrus rim,” Chili’s officials tweeted. “Some days it still feels like summer weather, so why not sip on a margarita?”

Lucky for Floridians, most days in winter still feel like early summer temperatures.