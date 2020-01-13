2 Central Florida restaurants make Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat in 2020’ across America

Central Florida has a wide range of great eats, and two of them wound up on a great eats list for 2020.

Yelp released it’s “America’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2020” and two local restaurants have made the cut.

Coming in at No. 20 is Cape Canaveral’s Southern Charm Café. The restaurant has 4.5 stars from 353 reviews.

The menu features country favorites including biscuits and gravy, burgers, fish sandwiches, fried chicken, a prime rib special and more.

Felix T. of Orlando said in a review, “After a weekend cruise, the Southern Charm Cafe was very close to the port and likely the best breakfast decision we’ve made. Packed with Southern Charm, this restaurant had some wonderful southern classics and amazing sausage gravy. Not only was the food delicious but everyone was very friendly.”

Orlando’s Selam Ethiopian & Eritrean Cuisine is the other local eatery that made the list at No. 43.

According to its website, “Selam Ethiopian & Eritrean Cuisine is a unique dining place offering special dishes from Ethiopia. Our menu includes top of the line Ethiopian culture dishes which will surely make you our regular visiting guest forever.”

Amy K. from Virginia said in a review, “This place is amazing!! Such a local restaurant with great home-cooked food. The owner and our server were amazing, taking his time to explain every dish and making sure we understood the menu. The food itself was authentic and tasted great. We ordered the lentil samosas and veggie special (which could easily feed 4 people). A great find!”

Other restaurants in Florida that made the list are:

6. Fratellino – Coral Gables, FL 7. Yardie Spice – Homestead, Florida

27. Bulegreen Cafe Yard – Oakland Park, Florida

46. German Knoodle – St. Petersburg, Florida

61. Mr. Pollo – Pensacola, Florida

98. MAKS Asian Kitchen & Sushi – Fort Myers, Florida