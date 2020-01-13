Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

6315 Westgate Drive

Listed at $1,506/month, this 1,032-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 6315 Westgate Drive.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building boasts secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3165 McCrory Place (Colonial Town Center)

Here's an 845-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3165 McCrory Place that's going for $1,510/month.

In the unit, you'll see a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building features garage parking and a swimming pool. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3670 Maguire Blvd. (Colonial Town Center)

Located at 3670 Maguire Blvd., here's a 767-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,515/month.

In the unit, you'll see a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

990 Warehouse Road (Colonial Town Center)

Listed at $1,520/month, this 775-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 990 Warehouse Road.

The building features garage parking, a swimming pool and a gym. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, a balcony and a dishwasher. The property welcomes cats and dogs.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

6201 Bent Pine Drive (Airport North)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 6201 Bent Pine Drive. It's listed for $1,524/month for its 1,163 square feet.

The apartment offers hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

