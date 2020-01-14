Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Orlando if you've got a budget of up to $1,000/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5924 Curry Ford Road (Lake Frendrica)

Listed at $909/month, this 600-square-foot studio apartment is located at 5924 Curry Ford Road.

The unit offers a balcony and a dishwasher. The building offers a swimming pool and a gym. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

1964 Lake Atriums Circle

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode situated at 1964 Lake Atriums Circle. It's listed for $925/month for its 660 square feet.

Building amenities include a gym and secured entry. You can also expect carpeted floors and a walk-in closet in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $500 pet fee, $75 application fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

4314 Aqua Vista Drive

Next, check out this 642-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 4314 Aqua Vista Drive. It's also listed for $925/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space and a swimming pool. The unit also has air conditioning. Animals are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

4630 Commander Drive (South Semoran)

Located at 4630 Commander Drive, here's a 735-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $925/month.

The building offers on-site management, a swimming pool and secured entry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable and is relatively bikeable.

514 E. Kaley Ave.

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot situated at 514 E. Kaley Ave. It's listed for $925/month for its 576 square feet.

The building includes on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

