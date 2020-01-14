Celebrate Lunar New Year at one of these top Vietnamese restaurants in Orlando

Ready to celebrate Lunar New Year? On January 25, families around the world take part in the celebrations for Tết, the first day of the Lunar New Year — and spring — for Vietnamese families. To kick off the celebration, families gather at home or at a favorite restaurant on New Year’s Day for a reunion meal, featuring specialities that include dưa hành (pickled spring onions), bánh chưng (sticky rice with meat or beans wrapped in leaves) and boiled whole chicken.

If you’re looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Rat with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Vietnamese restaurants in Orlando, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!

1. Pho Hoa Noodle Soup

Topping the list is Pho Hoa Noodle Soup. Located at 649 N. Primrose Drive in Colonial Town Center, the Vietnamese spot is the highest rated Vietnamese restaurant in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 325 reviews on Yelp.

2. Veggie Garden

Next up is Colonialtown South's Veggie Garden, situated at 1216 E. Colonial Drive, Suite 11. With 4.5 stars out of 106 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese and vegan spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Saigon Noodle & Bistro

Saigon Noodle & Bistro, located at 710 S. Goldenrod Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Vietnamese spot, which offers noodles and seafood, 4.5 stars out of 418 reviews.

4. Saigon Noodle & Grill

Saigon Noodle & Grill, a Vietnamese spot that offers soups, noodles and more in East Central Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 393 Yelp reviews. Head over to 101 N. Bumby Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Banh Mi Nha Trang Subs

Over in Colonialtown South, check out Banh Mi Nha Trang Subs, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 383 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Vietnamese spot, which offers sandwiches and coffee and tea, at 1216 E. Colonial Drive, Suite 9

