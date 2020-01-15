For 20 years, photographer tracks progress with one selfie a day

For 20 years, a photographer took a selfie each day to track his progress, according to CNN.

From 2000 to 2020, Noah Kalina took 7,263 selfies. During that time, Kalina went to school, moved and traveled the world.

Now that he’s put the photos together to look back on the last 20 years, he says he’s committed to documenting each day for the rest of his life and releasing an update every decade.

Watch his 20-year transformation in the video below.