Orlando's 5 favorite bakeries (that won't break the bank)

Looking to try the best bakeries in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable bakeries in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Le Gourmet Break

photo: aurelie m./yelp

Topping the list is Le Gourmet Break. Located at 150 S. Magnolia Ave. in Central Business District, the cafe, bakery and breakfast spot is the highest-rated affordable bakery in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 390 reviews on Yelp.

The site has lots more information on the family owned Le Gourmet Break, which offers French specialities like chocolate croissants, a Croque Madame sandwich and more.

"Come to discover our atmosphere of Paris, the city where we come from and try all of our tasty menus. Homemade and fresh products made everyday by French cook and baker," it states on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

2. Blue Bird Bake Shop

photo: christina t./yelp

Next up is Audubon Park's Blue Bird Bake Shop, situated at 3122 Corrine Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 255 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

The site has lots more information about Blue Bird Bake Shop, which specializes in cupcakes and other bakery items.

"Our cupcakes are baked fresh daily in small batches, and we use only the finest ingredients such as sweet cream butter, Madagascar vanilla, fresh carrots and bananas, as well as real strawberries and blueberries," notes the business's Yelp profile.

3. P is for Pie Bake Shop

Photo: andrew p./Yelp

Audubon Park's P is for Pie Bake Shop, located at 2806 Corrine Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable bakery and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers desserts and more, 4.5 stars out of 205 reviews.

The site has lots more information on P is for Pie Bake Shop.

"Artisan bake shop specializing in sweet and savory pies and desserts," it states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

4. Sister Honey's

Photo: M B./Yelp

Sister Honey's, a bakery that offers desserts and cupcakes, is another much-loved, cheap go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 118 Yelp reviews. Head over to 247 E. Michigan St. to see for yourself.

Yelper Boom B., who reviewed Sister Honey's on Sept. 13, wrote, "I was in the mood for some rum cake. It was so moist and not too sweet."

5. Cafe Madrid Deli & Bakery

Photo: todd s./Yelp

Over in Conway, check out Cafe Madrid Deli & Bakery, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 96 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the bakery, deli and Latin American spot by heading over to 4502 Curry Ford Road.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Cafe Madrid Deli & Bakery, an eatery that specializes in Cuban and Puerto Rican pastries, sandwiches and traditional dishes.

"The bread and pastries are prepared fresh in house each day, and the crowd favorites include Cuban sandwiches, quesitos and pan sobao. Best mallorcas, mofongo, chicharrones, churrasco and fresh squeezed orange juice. Cafe Madrid's revamped interior portrays a feeling of home and community!" — per the history section of its Yelp profile.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

