Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,300 get you?

3670 Maguire Blvd. (Colonial Town Center)

Listed at $2,205/month, this 856-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 3670 Maguire Blvd.

The unit comes with a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building features secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

646 W. Smith St. (College Park)

Here's a 1,033-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 646 W. Smith St. that's going for $2,260/month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

820 Meridale Ave. (Colonialtown North)

Next, check out this 1,250-square-foot two-bedroom, three-bathroom spot that's located at 820 Meridale Ave. It's listed for $2,275/month.

The building features garage parking. In the unit, expect to find stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

6665 Edgeworth Drive

Located at 6665 Edgeworth Drive, here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's listed for $2,295/month.

The building features outdoor space and on-site management. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

