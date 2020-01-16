Explore 5 best budget-friendly breweries in Orlando

Looking to try the top breweries around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable breweries in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Redlight Redlight

Photo: mike j./Yelp

Topping the list is Redlight Redlight. Located at 2810 Corrine Drive in Audubon Park, the pub and brewery is the highest-rated low-priced brewery in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 344 reviews on Yelp.

If you're hungry for more, we found these details about the business.

"Currently ranked the #3 beer bar in the world by ratebeer.com, Redlight Redlight Beer Parlour offers a constantly rotating selection of 23 craft draft beers, two hand-pumped beer engines, and an exclusive sour beer bar," it writes on Yelp in the section about specialties. "If you are looking for great beer, you will find it here!"

2. Ellipsis Brewing

Photo: Andy J./Yelp

Next up is Airport North's Ellipsis Brewing, situated at 7500 TPC Blvd., Suite 8. With 4.5 stars out of 78 reviews on Yelp, the brewery has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

Yelper B G., who reviewed the business on Aug. 5, wrote, "Best brewery in Orlando. Always a great variety of new beers and the staff is always friendly and knowledgeable. Most evenings they have a food truck and/or music too."

Joe B. noted, "One of my favorite breweries in Orlando. Typically not too busy when I go there, but I've seen pictures of huge events they've held."

3. Orlando Brewing

Photo: alan s./Yelp

South Division's Orlando Brewing, located at 1301 Atlanta Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly brewery four stars out of 254 reviews.

We found this about the brewery's signature items: "The only 'organic' brewery east of Colorado with 30-plus Orlando Brewing beers on tap," it writes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. "Free tours 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday."

4. Dead Lizard Brewing Company

Photo: julie t./Yelp

Dead Lizard Brewing Company, a bar, brewery, venue and event space in 33rd St. Industrial, is another cheap go-to, with four stars out of 110 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4507 S.W. 36th St., Suite C, to see for yourself.

We found these details about the business.

"The Dine Family has been brewing and passing down the passion for creating quality beer from father to son for three generations," the business explains in the history section of its Yelp profile. "Dead Lizard Brewing Company is a family-run production craft brewery. At Dead Lizard, we like to think of our beer as a journey."

5. Deadly Sins Brewing

Photo: Ryan F./Yelp

Check out Deadly Sins Brewing, which has earned four stars out of 75 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the brewery, gastropub and traditional American spot by heading over to 750 Jackson Ave.

Here's more information about the business.

"Sinful beer in Winter Park, FL," it notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. "Our family-friendly taproom is located at 750 Jackson Ave, off Fairbanks and behind 4 Rivers BBQ. We have daily specials and weekly themed events and the best craft beer in the area."

