The 4 best New American spots in Orlando

Craving New American food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top New American spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

People in the Orlando area historically spend more in the winter at restaurants than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that also helps small businesses find free advertising online. Daily spending at Orlando-area restaurants rose to $1,730 per business in the winter of last year, 4% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. White Wolf Cafe

photo: sarah c./yelp

First on the list is White Wolf Cafe. Located at 1829 N. Orange Ave. in North Orange, the diner, New American, breakfast and brunch spot is the highest-rated New American restaurant in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 646 reviews on Yelp.

2. California Pizza Kitchen At Millenia Mall

Photo: california pizza kitchen at millenia mall/Yelp

Next up is Millenia's California Pizza Kitchen at Millenia Mall, a member of the chain, situated at 4200 Conroy Road, Space 1590. With four stars out of 129 reviews on Yelp, the New American spot, which offers pizza and salads, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Mythos Restaurant

Photo: tom e./Yelp

Florida Center's Mythos Restaurant, located at 6000 Universal Blvd., Universal Studios Islands OF Adventure, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the New American spot four stars out of 782 reviews.

4. Se7en Bites

Photo: john k./Yelp

Se7en Bites, a breakfast, brunch and New American spot that offers coffee, tea and more in Colonial Town Center, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 1,803 Yelp reviews. Head over to 617 N. Primrose Drive to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.