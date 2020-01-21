Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Orlando with a budget of up to $1,100/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1916 Chamberlin St.

Listed for $1,015/month for its 600 square feet, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 1916 Chamberlin St.

The building offers on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $50 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

4160 S. Kirkman Road (Kirkman South)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4160 S. Kirkman Road that's also going for $1,015/month.

In the apartment, expect to see in-unit laundry. Pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

5601 Rosebriar Way (South Semoran)

Located at 5601 Rosebriar Way, here's a 660-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,025/month.

The listing promises a walk-in closet in the residence. The building has outdoor space and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $50 application fee and a $100 administrative fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

3149 Landtree Place (Bryn Mawr)

Finally, here's a 726-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3149 Landtree Place that's going for $1,046/month.

The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. You can also expect hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

