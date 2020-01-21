Nonprofit hosts Cops ‘N Cars with Kids Saturday in Oviedo

OVIEDO, Fla. – The Oviedo-Winter Springs Optimist Club and Oviedo and Winter Springs police departments will host the 15th annual Cops ‘N Cars for Kids event this Saturday.

The nonprofit helps community members improve their communities by serving children and people with special needs through events.

The Cops ‘N Cars for Kids event is open to everyone and features hundreds of classic cars, motorcycles and trucks.

Optimist Club president Jack Whitaker came on the News 6 at Nine show to talk about the nonprofit’s mission and the event. Watch his full interview at the top of this story.

What to know before you go

What: Cops ‘N Cars for Kids

When: Jan. 25 10 a.m. -4 p.m.

Where: The Oviedo Mall, 1700 Oviedo Mall Blvd., Oviedo, Fla. 32765

More information can be found here or at CopsAndCarsForKids.com.