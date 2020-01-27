Explore the 4 most popular spots in Orlando's College Park neighborhood

Spending time in College Park? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a cafe to a pasta shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in College Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Shakers American Café

Photo: Shakers American Cafe/Yelp

Topping the list is breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot Shakers American Café. Located at 1308 Edgewater Drive, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 327 reviews on Yelp.

Yelpers appreciate the cool collection of salt and pepper shakers you’ll find inside this breakfast joint. Fan favorites include the beef short rib hash, cinnamon roll pancakes, a lump crab and asparagus omelet and potato pancakes.

2. Trevi Pasta

Photo: Michelle J./Yelp

Next is pasta shop and Italian spot Trevi Pasta, situated at 2120 Edgewater Drive With 4.5 stars out of 347 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Build your own pasta or choose from specialty pastas like butter squash gnocchi with fresh burrata in a tomato basil sauce. The menu also features antipasto, desserts and homemade Italian sauces. Yelpers recommend trying at least one of the 16 gelato flavors, which include coconut, coffee, strawberry and salted caramel.

3. Gratitude Coffee

photo: arlene l./yelp

Gratitude Coffee, a spot to score coffee and tea and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1307 Edgewater Drive, five stars out of 58 reviews.

Expect to find locally roasted coffees, espresso drinks and cold brew. Winter lattes currently available include salted caramel, hazelnut brown sugar, toffee nut and bananas foster pistachio. A rotating menu of baked goods has included an egg and potato torte, zucchini walnut bread and blueberry muffins.

4. RusTeak

Photo: steve m./Yelp

RusTeak, a wine bar and New American spot that offers burgers and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 488 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2625 Edgewater Drive to see for yourself.

With a variety of appetizers, beer flights and craft cocktails, this spot draws locals for happy hour. Popular items include black and blue crostini, a charcuterie board, a grilled lobster roll and a campfire dessert. Wash it all down with an espresso martini, a Hemingway daiquiri or a smoked watermelon margarita.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.