Get to know the freshest new businesses to open in Orlando

Looking to discover the newest restaurant and retail additions to Orlando? From a European spot to an eyewear store, read on for a rundown of the newest destinations to open for business near you.

Elize

A newcomer to Central Business District, Elize is a modern European spot that's located at 55 W. Church St., Suite 101. According to the website, the menu is seasonal, and the restaurant focuses on "building strong relationships with local suppliers who raise, grow or catch the food we cook." It currently boasts four stars from four Yelp reviews.

Foxtail Coffee

Photo: Foxtail Coffee/Yelp

Foxtail Coffee is a spot to score coffee, tea and more that recently opened at 3405 Edgewater Drive in College Park. Stop by for a latte and an Orlando-style bagel. With a two-star rating from four reviews on Yelp, it has received mixed attention from patrons, but it's still in the early days.

Warby Parker

Photo: Lisa G./Yelp

On the hunt for a new optometrist and eyewear spot? Warby Parker has opened its latest outpost, located in Millenia at 4200 Conroy Road, Suite B166. Stop by the spot to browse the selection of glasses or sunglasses. It's been a welcome addition to the neighborhood thus far with a five-star rating from three Yelp reviews.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.