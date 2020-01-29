Old Bay + hot sauce = match made in spicy heaven

If you’re a fan of Old Bay seasoning, you’re going to think this is the best news ever.

McCormick & Company, the producer of Old Bay, announced it is selling a limited-edition hot sauce that will be for sale on its website Wednesday.

If you live in Florida, online is the only way to get your hands on the spicy item as it is being sold in a month or so at grocers including Acme, Giant, Food Lion, Martin’s, Safeway, Wegmans and Weis.

"Our fans are always super excited to share with us all the ways they're using the seasoning and celebrating their love of OLD BAY -- from costumes and themed weddings to home décor and even tattoos. We can't wait to hear what they think of our new hot sauce," Jill Pratt of Old Bay said in a statement.

Early reports on Twitter say that the Old Bay website has crashed and that the product is already out of stock as people flood to purchase the product.

For more information, go to oldbay.com.