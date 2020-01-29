The 5 best bars in Orlando

Looking to try the top bars around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bars in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Kres Chophouse

photo: kres chophouse/yelp

First on the list is Kres Chophouse. Located at 17 W. Church St. in Central Business District, the steakhouse and bar is the highest-rated bar in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 535 reviews on Yelp.

2. Lazy Moon Pizza

photo: robyn p./yelp

Next is Park Lake-Highland's Lazy Moon Pizza, situated at 1011 E. Colonial Drive, Suite 101. With 4.5 stars out of 413 reviews on Yelp, the bar, which offers pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Artisan's Table

Central Business District's Artisan's Table, located at 55 W. Church St., Suite 128, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and New American spot four stars out of 939 reviews.

4. Lone Palm Airport

photo: brian m./yelp

Lone Palm Airport, a bar and traditional American spot in Florida Center, is another go-to, with four stars out of 49 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6000 Universal Blvd. to see for yourself.

5. Nona Blue Modern Tavern

photo: lee l./yelp

And over in Northlake Park at Lake Nona, check out Nona Blue Modern Tavern, which has earned four stars out of 560 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bar, diner and traditional American spot at 9685 Lake Nona Village Place.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.