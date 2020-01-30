Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Orlando if you've got a budget of up to $1,300/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

4004 Lake Underhill Road (Lake Underhill)

Listed at $1,210/month, this 510-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4004 Lake Underhill Road.

In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. The building offers garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

9300 Northlake Parkway (Northlake Park at Lake Nona)

Here's a 780-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 9300 Northlake Parkway that's going for $1,212/month.

You can expect to find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a fireplace in the apartment. The building comes with garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3211 S. Semoran Blvd. (Lake Frendrica)

Next, check out this 837-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 3211 S. Semoran Blvd. It's listed for $1,219/month.

The building boasts a gym, secured entry, on-site laundry and assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

10203 Falcon Parc Blvd.

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 10203 Falcon Parc Blvd. It's listed for $1,238/month for its 771 square feet.

The apartment has a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building boasts garage parking and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands and is relatively bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Orlando.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.