Cancer survivor shares inspirational story ahead of Orlando Head for the Cure race

Angel Merckle is a six-year cancer survivor who now works to empower others inflicted by the disease through Head for the Cure.

The Orlando Health employee says she’s passionate about her involvement and has taken it from Omaha to Orlando after moving to be closer to her family.

The soon-to-be 36-year-old is currently in remission after receiving multiple diagnoses since 2013. The most recent, dysembryoplastic neuroepithelal tumor, means she receives annual MRIs.

Despite the differing diagnoses, she said one of her biggest obstacles has been affording treatment while providing for her now 8-year-old son. Financial counselors said she did not qualify for help.

“I was too young and not dying fast enough,” Merckle said.

She said despite the hurdles, she chooses to live an impactful life even with a brain tumor, and part of that impact is through Head for the Cure.

Head for the Cure will take place Feb. 8 at Harbor Park in Orlando. The race begins at 8 a.m. Click here to sign up or find more event information.