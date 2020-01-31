Production Technician
WKMG-TV posts part-time job
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Operate computer teleprompter.
- Serve as floor director during newscasts.
- Operate professional robotic studio cameras.
- Grip for commercial or other WKMG projects.
- Familiarity with Audio Boards, Audio Mixers and Microphones recommended.
- Work on other Station Projects as assigned.
- Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays.
- Reports to Production Manager.
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:
- Minimum of two years experience in broadcast television production.
- Must have clear understanding of news productions.
- Must be motivated to learn all equipment.
- Must possess and maintain driver’s license with driving record acceptable to the Company.
- Reliable transportation required.
LOCATION OF POSITION:
WKMG–TV
4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
ORLANDO, FL 32804
TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:
Send resume to: Robert Kotek, Production Manager, at rkotek@wkmg.com
No Phone Calls Please
NOTE: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment background checks, including drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.
WKMG-TV is an equal opportunity employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.