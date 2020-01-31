The 5 best spots to score soups in Orlando

Looking to sample the best soups around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top soup spots in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

Orlando-area shoppers tend to spend more in the winter at restaurants than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a small business CRM software provider. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Orlando-area restaurants grew to $26 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 2% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Hotto Potto

PHOTO: mary w./YELP

First on the list is Hotto Potto. Located at 1700 N. Semoran Blvd., Suite 118, the Chinese spot, which specializes in hot pots, is the highest-rated soup spot in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 479 reviews on Yelp.

2. Bad As's Sandwich

photo: janica l./yelp

Next up is East Central Park's Bad As's Sandwich, situated at 207 N. Primrose Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 368 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score sandwiches, salads and soups has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Saigon Noodle & Grill

Photo: tim p./Yelp

East Central Park's Saigon Noodle & Grill, located at 101 N. Bumby Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Vietnamese spot, which offers soups and noodles, 4.5 stars out of 396 reviews.

4. Thai House of Orlando

PHOTO: kanchan b./YELP

Thai House of Orlando, a Thai and vegetarian spot that offers soups and more , is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 267 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2117 E. Colonial Drive in Colonialtown North to see for yourself.

5. Pho and Roll

Photo: ren h./Yelp

Last but not least, there's Pho and Roll, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 213 reviews. Stop by 3334 Curry Ford Road to hit up the Vietnamese and vegetarian spot, which offers soups and more, next time you're in the mood.

