Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Orlando if you've got up to $1,400/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

5100 Millenia Waters Drive (Florida Center North)

Listed at $1,302/month, this 832-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 5100 Millenia Waters Drive.

In the apartment, you can expect a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building offers garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

6201 Bent Pine Drive (Airport North)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 6201 Bent Pine Drive. It's listed for $1,314/month for its 762 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. The listing also promises hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

4588 Pheasant Run Drive (Rosemont)

Next, check out this 1,084-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that's located at 4588 Pheasant Run Drive. It's listed for $1,315/month.

The building features a swimming pool and garage parking. In the residence, expect to see hardwood flooring, a balcony and granite countertops. This property is dog-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

10203 Falcon Parc Blvd.

Listed at $1,323/month, this 771-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 10203 Falcon Parc Blvd.

The building offers garage parking and a swimming pool. In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent and has some bike infrastructure.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

7360 Westpointe Blvd.

Finally, here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 7360 Westpointe Blvd. that's going for $1,325/month.

The building offers a gym, on-site management, outdoor space and a swimming pool. In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Orlando.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.