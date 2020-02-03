Remember these? Dunkaroos making US comeback this summer

Calling all ’90s kids, one of your favorite snacks is making a comeback.

General Mills has confirmed Dunkaroos are coming back to the U.S. this summer.

The cookie and frosting combo has only been sold in Canada in recent years.

“We’re thrilled to relaunch Dunkaroos in the U.S. after years of it only being available in Canada,” said Jeff Caswell, president of Snacks at General Mills. “For those who grew up in the ‘90s, the original cookie-frosting combo represents the taste, color and fun of being a kid during that decade. We know there’s a lot of love for Dunkaroos, and fans everywhere have been asking for it. We’re excited to help ‘90s kids relive all the best parts of childhood.”

Chocolate or vanilla frosting were both options back then, but the 2020 snack will be only the most popular choice of vanilla cookies with vanilla frosting and rainbow sprinkles.

This popular snack was a staple in households in the ’90s and is one trend you can be thankful is making a comeback.