The 4 best jewelry spots in Orlando

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top jewelry spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for jewelry.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Victoria Jewelers

Photo: Bethany W./Yelp

First on the list is Victoria Jewelers. Located at 4845 New Broad St. in Baldwin Park, the jewelry, appraisal service and watch repair spot is the highest-rated jewelry spot in Orlando, boasting five stars out of 64 reviews on Yelp.

2. H&Q Jewelers

Next is Colonial Town Center's H&Q Jewelers, situated at 3201 E. Colonial Drive. With five stars out of 40 reviews on Yelp, the jewelry and jewelry repair spot, offering watches and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Bead Bar

Photo: bead bar/Yelp

Over in College Park, check out Bead Bar, which has earned four stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp. You can find the jewelry spot at 2501 Edgewater Drive.

4. Tiffany & Co

Photo: Al S./Yelp

Last but not least, there's a location of the chain Tiffany & Co, a Millenia favorite with four stars out of 32 reviews. Stop by 4200 Conroy Road, Suite 283 to hit up the jewelry spot next time you're in the mood.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.