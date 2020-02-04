Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Orlando if you've got up to $1,000/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5924 Curry Ford Road (Lake Frendrica)

First up and listed at $909/month, this 600-square-foot studio apartment is located at 5924 Curry Ford Road.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher and a balcony. The building features a swimming pool and a gym. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

4701 Walden Circle (Florida Center North)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 4701 Walden Circle. It's listed for $910/month for its 576 square feet.

The building offers additional storage space and outdoor space. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

4572 Commander Drive (South Semoran)

Then, check out this 735-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 4572 Commander Drive. It's listed for $925/month.

The building features a swimming pool, outdoor space, a gym and secured entry. Animals are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and is fairly bikeable.

4314 Aqua Vista Drive

Located at 4314 Aqua Vista Drive, here's a 642-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's also listed for $925/month.

The condo offers air conditioning. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space and a swimming pool. Animals are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

5317 Curry Ford Road (Dover Manor)

Finally, listed at $925/month, this 728-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 5317 Curry Ford Road.

The building features outdoor space. In the residence, you can expect hardwood flooring. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $50 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

