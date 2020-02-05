Barnes & Noble launches ‘Diverse Editions’ of classic novels for Black History Month

Barnes & Noble is celebrating Black History Month by switching up the covers on classic well-known novels.

Penguin Random House and Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue are partnering up to provide the “Diverse Edition” of 12 classic young adult novels such as “Romeo and Juliet,” “Frankenstein,” and “Moby Dick.” The new covers made their debut Wednesday.

Five custom culturally diverse covers were created for each of the 12 books. Barnes & Noble officials say it was to ensure representation and inclusion of multiethnic backgrounds seen throughout the United States. The covers are meant to promote a new initiative to advocate for diversity in literature.

Customers who can’t make it to New York to purchase a book can download the new cover online for free on the Barnes & Noble website.

Below is a list of titles now with a Diverse Edition:

“Alice in Wonderland”

“Romeo and Juliet”

“Three Musketeers”

“Moby Dick”

“The Secret Garden”

“The Count of Monte Cristo”

“Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde”

“Emma”

“The Wizard of Oz”

“Peter Pan”

“Treasure Island”

“Frankenstein”

How do you feel about these new covers? Let us know in the comments.