McDonald’s expands minty treats to include Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry

Treats available Feb. 19

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

(Credit: McDonald's)
It’s almost time to eat green at McDonald’s.

The fast-food chain announced its popular Shamrock Shake will be back on Feb. 19, but this year it has a friend.

McDonald’s will also be selling an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

The Shamrock Shake has been around for 50 years and was created by a Connecticut McDonald’s owner to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Both minty green treats will be available nationwide for a limited time.

