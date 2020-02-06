McDonald’s expands minty treats to include Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry
Treats available Feb. 19
It’s almost time to eat green at McDonald’s.
The fast-food chain announced its popular Shamrock Shake will be back on Feb. 19, but this year it has a friend.
McDonald’s will also be selling an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.
The Shamrock Shake has been around for 50 years and was created by a Connecticut McDonald’s owner to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
Both minty green treats will be available nationwide for a limited time.
#ShamrockShakeSZN is coming back for its 50th anniversary. Celebrate with the iconic shake or the brand new OREO® Shamrock McFlurry®, available 2/19! 🙌🎊🍀 pic.twitter.com/qWEid38DHP— McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 5, 2020
