Orlando's 3 top spots for budget-friendly chicken

Looking to sample the best chicken around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable chicken hot spots in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Chicken Salad Chick

Photo: chicken salad chick/Yelp

Topping the list is Chicken Salad Chick, situated at 9470 Narcoossee Road. With 4.5 stars out of 89 reviews on Yelp, the chicken shop, which offers salads, sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

Yelper Jamie G. wrote, "This place has a great selection of chicken salads and sides. The service is fast and friendly and every meal comes with a fresh-baked cookie."

2. Mr. Gyros

Photo: walid c./Yelp

Mr. Gyros, located at 3725 S. Orange Blossom Trail, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap spot to score chicken wings, desserts and salads, 4.5 stars out of 40 reviews.

Alexandra G. noted, "I genuinely enjoyed this little restaurant. It is not in the nicest neighborhood but it is kept very clean and the food is good."

3. PDQ Lake Nona

Photo: wendy s./Yelp

This outpost of the popular chain PDQ Lake Nona, a traditional American and fast food spot that offers chicken wings and more, is another inexpensive go-to, with four stars out of 93 Yelp reviews. Head over to 11906 Narcoossee Road to see for yourself.

Yelper Joe F., who reviewed PDQ Lake Nona on Oct. 31, wrote, "This is my favorite chicken shack in town. I have had the original chicken sandwich and tenders multiple times and they're great each time."

