‘Golden Girls’-themed cruise to set sail from Miami next year

MIAMI – Sure, they have traveled down a road and back again, but next winter, the Golden Girls will be headed out to sea.

An events company is planning a cruise for fans of the beloved 1980s sitcom departing from Rose, Blanche, Dorothy and Sofia’s home base of Miami in 2021.

The company also offered this in 2020, but it sold out quickly!

The five-night themed cruise sets sail April 5 to April 10, 2021, with various stops on its itinerary, including Key West and Cozumel, Mexico.

“Join other ‘Golden Girls’ fans for a once-in-a-lifetime gathering,” the organizer’s website says.

The sitcom, which followed the lives of four older women who shared a home in South Florida, ended in 1992, but it is still a hit with the dedicated fans, who can't get enough of the show.

Fueled by reruns on cable TV and streaming services, the show has spawned tons of merchandise (including T-shirts, action figures and even a breakfast cereal), social media accounts and more.

Itinerary (Times are subject to change)

Monday, April 5: Miami, Florida (Embarkation) 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 6: Key West, Florida (Docked) 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 7: At Sea

Thursday, April 8: Cozumel, Mexico (Docked) 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday, April 9: At Sea

Saturday, April 10: Miami, Florida (Disembarkation )7:00 a.m.