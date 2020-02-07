61ºF

Warm your heart with Chili’s $5 Fireball margaritas

The smoking hot drink will be served up throughout February

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

(Credit: Chili's Grill & Bar)
(Credit: Chili's Grill & Bar)

Will it be love at first drink?

Chili’s wants to set your heart on fire in February with $5 Fireball margaritas.

The spicy drink is a mixture of Lunazul Tequila, Maker’s Mark whiskey and Fireball whiskey.

Just the combination to get fired up for Valentine’s Day.

Wanna set some Hearts on Fire? You need passion, spontaneity, Lunazul Tequila, Maker's Mark, and some Fireball Whisky. This margarita is unexpected — like love at first sight. #MargGallery

Posted by Chili's Grill & Bar on Tuesday, February 4, 2020

