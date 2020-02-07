Warm your heart with Chili’s $5 Fireball margaritas
The smoking hot drink will be served up throughout February
Will it be love at first drink?
Chili’s wants to set your heart on fire in February with $5 Fireball margaritas.
The spicy drink is a mixture of Lunazul Tequila, Maker’s Mark whiskey and Fireball whiskey.
Just the combination to get fired up for Valentine’s Day.
Wanna set some Hearts on Fire? You need passion, spontaneity, Lunazul Tequila, Maker's Mark, and some Fireball Whisky. This margarita is unexpected — like love at first sight. #MargGalleryPosted by Chili's Grill & Bar on Tuesday, February 4, 2020
