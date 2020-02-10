The 4 best Greek spots in Orlando

Looking for a tasty Greek meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Greek spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

Winter is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Orlando area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more reviews. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Orlando-area restaurants rose to $26 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 2% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Theo's Kitchen

First on the list is Theo's Kitchen. Located at 2952 Curry Ford Road, the Greek and Mediterranean spot is the highest-rated Greek restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 126 reviews on Yelp.

2. Mediterranean Blue

Next up is Mediterranean Blue, situated at 435 E. Michigan St. With four stars out of 424 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean and Greek spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. New York Deli

Central Business District's New York Deli, located at 693 N. Orange Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the deli and Greek spot, which offers sandwiches and more, four stars out of 70 reviews.

4. Little Greek Fresh Grill - Lee Vista Promenade

Little Greek Fresh Grill - Lee Vista Promenade, a Greek spot that offers salads, sandwiches and more in Airport North, is another go-to, with four stars out of 44 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6756 Eagle Watch Drive to see for yourself.

