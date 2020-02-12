Gift Guide: National Love Your Pet Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – As if we needed another excuse to spoil our pets, National Love Your Pet Day is here, and if you're looking for a special gift, we have you covered.

Here are a few gift ideas that you and your pet will love.

You can make mealtime a little more luxurious and less messy with a customized pet food mat. These come in all sorts of colors and prints, are waterproof, slip-proof, and made to order. These are great for cats, dogs, bunnies, and other furry friends.

RabbitPrint Custom Pet Mat

It’s a funny-sounding name, but these mats can be a great enrichment activity for your pets. These snuffle mats are handmade with soft felt, so they are cuddly and washable. Just hide treats in the many nooks and crannies, and watch your pet hunt for a snack. Activities like this can reduce boredom and encourage positive behavior.

Dogs do well with snuffle mats, but if you have a pet pig that likes to root, they might love one, too.

PetDogTrainer Snuffle Mat

This gift may be one of the pricier items on the list, but what better way to showoff your pet)? These jackets are hand-painted to look just like your pet, and can be customized with their name. Don’t have a dog or cat? That’s OK, any pet can be painted if you provide a clear photo.

Giflynn Custom Pet Portrait Jacket

You can show your pet how much their friendship means to you with a collar or harness that comes with a matching bracelet. The company Friendship Collar makes accessories for dogs, cats, and horses in various patterns and materials, and with each item comes a matching bracelet for you to wear as well. With each purchase, Friendship Collar makes a donation to animal rescues and shelters across the nation.

Friendship Collar Equine

If your dog loves to be outdoors or is your adventure sidekick, the Link Smart Dog Collar can help you traverse the trails more safely. The collar contains a GPS system, and keeps track of your dog’s activity, location, and health. This collar allows you to set a “safe zone” for your dog, and when they leave that area, you’ll get a push alert to your smartphone. As long as your phone and the collar have cellular service, you can track your dog from anywhere in the United States.