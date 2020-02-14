Orlando's 4 top spots for affordable sandwiches

Got a hankering for sandwiches?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable sandwich spots in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Beefy King

Photo: Jeanette F./Yelp

Topping the list is Beefy King. Located at 424 N. Bumby Ave., the fast-food spot, which offers salads and sandwiches, is the highest-rated cheap sandwich spot in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 346 reviews on Yelp.

If you're hungry for more, we found these details about Beefy King on Yelp.

Regarding signature items, "We proudly serve fresh roast beef sandwiches," the business notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. "Our roasts are trimmed and cooked each morning. Each sandwich is steamed and served on a fluffy roll."

2. Black Bean Deli

Photo: Eddie p./Yelp

Next up is Black Bean Deli, situated at 1835 E. Colonial Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 623 reviews on Yelp, the deli, wine bar and Cuban spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

Want to know more?

"Andres Corton is the owner of both the Orlando and Winter Park locations of Black Bean Deli," according to the bio section of the business's Yelp profile.

Furthermore, we found this information about the business's signature items: "We serve authentic Cuban sandwiches, platters and appetizers," it notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. "This location also serves beer, wine and Cuban coffee."

3. Banh Mi Nha Trang Subs

Photo: Mira b./Yelp

Banh Mi Nha Trang Subs, located at 1216 E. Colonial Drive, Suite #9, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced Vietnamese spot, which offers sandwiches, coffee and tea, 4.5 stars out of 384 reviews.

Yelper Zachary J., who reviewed Banh Mi Nha Trang Subs on Dec. 31, wrote, "These are some of the best sandwiches you will ever have, and they are cheap!"

4. Achilles Art Cafe Coffee Shop

Photo: Mark D./Yelp

The Achilles Art Cafe Coffee Shop, a spot to score coffee, tea, juices, smoothies and sandwiches, is another much-loved, affordable go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 248 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2869 Wilshire Drive, Unit #103, to see for yourself.

We found out these details about Achilles Art Cafe Coffee Shop on Yelp.

"We specialize in coffee, wine, sandwiches and much more," the business states on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.