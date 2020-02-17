Dog collar turns barks into curse words

Your dog's mouth might not be as clean as you think.

That's if he or she is wearing the "cuss collar."

It's a product from MSCHF, a company known for releasing quirky products.

The $60 collar throws out a swear word each time your dog barks.

According to the company’s website, the collar is a gag gift that doesn’t harm the dog and is not intended for anti-bark training.

Right now, the cuss collar is sold out, but dog owners can sign up to find out when more will be available.