Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,400 get you?

3762 Lower Union Road (Baldwin Park)

Listed for $2,350/month, there's this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment situated at 3762 Lower Union Road.

The building offers garage parking and a swimming pool. The unit also comes with hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

7240 Westpointe Blvd.

Next, check out this 660-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 7240 Westpointe Blvd. It's also listed for $2,350/month.

The building offers a gym and secured entry. The unit comes furnished and includes a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $250 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers limited transit options.

1711 Jake St. (Baldwin Park)

Located at 1711 Jake St., here's a 1,208-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,369/month.

The unit includes hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building features garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

125 E. Pine St. (Central Business District)

Listed at $2,371/month, this 1,204-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 125 E. Pine St.

The building boasts a swimming pool and a gym. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

935 Pinegrove Ave. (Colonialtown North)

Finally, there's this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom spot over at 935 Pinegrove Ave. It's listed for $2,395/month for its 1,734 square feet.

Look for hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances in the unit. The building includes outdoor space. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $60 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

