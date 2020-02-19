Burger King wants to sell more Whoppers showcasing moldy burger

A new Burger King commercial will leave you scratching your head instead of buying a Whopper.

The fast-food restaurant’s newest campaign shows a time-lapse video of Whopper that turns moldy after 34 days.

The unconventional idea is to promote that Burger King is eliminating artificial preservatives and other additives from its menu.

By the end of the ad, the once appealing-looking burger is now a moldy, green mess.

The ad ends with the tagline “The beauty of no artificial preservatives.”

Who’s ready to go out and grab a Whopper now?