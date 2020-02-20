Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Orlando if you've got up to $1,800/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

100 W. Grant St. (South Orange)

Listed at $1,703/month, this 1,110-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 100 W. Grant St.

The apartment comes with a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

990 Warehouse Road (Colonial Town Center)

Here's a 1,120-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 990 Warehouse Road that's going for $1,745/month.

You can expect to find a balcony, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the apartment. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a gym and garage parking. Great news, pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

5100 Millenia Waters Drive (Florida Center North)

Next, check out this 1,279-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 5100 Millenia Waters Drive. It's listed for $1,779/month.

The building features secured entry and garage parking. You can also expect to find hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

9300 Northlake Parkway (Northlake Park at Lake Nona)

Located at 9300 Northlake Parkway, here's a 1,415-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,721/month.

Look for a fireplace, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. The building offers garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has minimal transit options.

1711 Jake St. (Baldwin Park)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1711 Jake St. It's listed for $1,743/month for its 755 square feet.

In the apartment, the listing promises a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building features garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

