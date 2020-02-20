The King Crab Shack brings seafood boils and more to Colonialtown North

Seafood fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called The King Crab Shack, the new arrival is located at 2021 E. Colonial Drive in Colonialtown North.

According to the business's Facebook page, "The King Crab Shack is a Milwaukee-based, fun-filled Cajun seafood destination. It is a great place to hang-out with friends and families."

The King Crab Shack offers clams, mussels, shrimp, scallops, oysters and more. Yelpers appreciate the generous combo portions, which come with sides like two pieces of corn on the cob, sweet potatoes and six pieces of sausage. If you're a sports fan, TVs broadcast major games to enjoy while feasting on your favorite seafood.

With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, The King Crab Shack is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Justin J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 10, wrote, "If you're looking for a classic Louisiana style seafood boil, this is your place!"

Yelper Jennifer M.. shared, "Absolutely amazing flavor, house sauce is divine! Seafood was cooked perfectly. The addition of the corn on the cob, red potatoes and sausage also amazing. The service, ambience, atmosphere were all top notch."

The King Crab Shack is now open at 2021 E. Colonial Drive., so stop in to try it for yourself.

