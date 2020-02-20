Here’s where you can snag drink deals on National Margarita Day
‘Holiday’ is Saturday, but some promotions have already started
Let's get serious: Who doesn't love a good margarita? A little lime, a little salt, a little tequila -- it's a winning combo.
A whole day is devoted to this fantastic cocktail -- of course, we’re referring to National Margarita Day, which happens to be on Saturday -- so we asked around: Who’s offering drink specials?
Below are some of the places we've found boasting deals and special offers. Cheers!
Just a note: Promotions vary by location. Call your local restaurant before heading out, if you’re wondering whether the deal applies in your town or city.
Chili's: From open till close, Chili's is offering two margarita choices – the Presidente margarita and Hearts on Fire ‘Ritas -- for $5 each. Also worth mentioning, they come in a celebratory cup while supplies last.
Fuzzy's Taco Shop: The 12 ounce House Margarita will only be $3 on Saturday.
Chuy’s: Get $1 floaters to dress up any margarita with your favorite tequila or orange liqueur. Read more. Also, for $2 Chuy’s customers can upgrade any house or frozen margarita to grande size and keep the commemorative cup.
On the Border: If you go to On the Border, you have a little bit of flexibility. The restaurant has actually been recognizing National Margarita Day from Feb. 1 through Saturday. Order the chain's premium 1800 Gran 'Rita and it's just $5.
Bahama Breeze: Celebrate on Saturday with $2.22 Classic Margaritas.
Tony Roma’s: Over at Tony's, they’ve been celebrating all week. Ending Saturday, you can snag a $4 classic Romarita or $2 off any premium Romarita.
Miller's Ale House: All day Saturday, you can grab a $2.22 House Margarita -- or upgrade to Patron for just $2 more.
Pepe's Cantina: House Margaritas are only $2.99 on Saturday.
Chevy’s Fresh Mex: Drink $6 House Margaritas from all week during happy hour and all day Sunday.
Hurricane Grill & Wing: There will be $3 house margaritas all day Saturday.
O’Charley’s: Enjoy $4 House Margaritas all day Saturday.
Olive Garden: All day, every day, Olive Garden has $5 Watermelon Margaritas and for an added charge customers can get an Italian Margarita, Frozen Blackberry-Pineapple, Frozen Strawberry-Mango and Passionfruit Moscato Margarita.
Don’t forget to drink responsibly!
