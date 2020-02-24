79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

79ºF

Features

Eat free pancakes at IHOP Tuesday for National Pancake Day

Offer available for dine-in only

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

Tags: Food, Food Deals, Consumer, iHop
photo

ORLANDO, Fla. – IHOP wants to give you a free short stack of pancakes Tuesday and just by dining in the restaurant you could win pancakes for life.

The breakfast food chain is celebrating National Pancake Day Tuesday and customers can eat free pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To be entered to win a prize, including free pancakes for life, customers will scan a QR code located at their table using their mobile device. After completing the entry form, you’ll be notified of your prize.

Prizes also include $500 IHOP gift cards, bikes, scooters, custom jackets, berets, watches, blankets, duffel bags, drinking glasses, $25 IHOP gift cards, water bottles, trucker hats and socks.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: