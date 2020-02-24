Eat free pancakes at IHOP Tuesday for National Pancake Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – IHOP wants to give you a free short stack of pancakes Tuesday and just by dining in the restaurant you could win pancakes for life.

The breakfast food chain is celebrating National Pancake Day Tuesday and customers can eat free pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

We’re so pancakes about National Pancake Day, we pancaked a bunch of prizes that you can win! Come in tomorrow, February 25th, for a free short stack and a chance to win all those pancake prizes we were just talking about.



Terms apply. https://t.co/IV2tmdP2GY pic.twitter.com/Victi7THuU — IHOP (@IHOP) February 24, 2020

To be entered to win a prize, including free pancakes for life, customers will scan a QR code located at their table using their mobile device. After completing the entry form, you’ll be notified of your prize.

Prizes also include $500 IHOP gift cards, bikes, scooters, custom jackets, berets, watches, blankets, duffel bags, drinking glasses, $25 IHOP gift cards, water bottles, trucker hats and socks.