Lay’s debuts 2 new, limited-time flavors

Lay’s welcomed two new flavors to its chip lineup with Crispy Taco and Wavy Fried Green Tomato.

These two options join Lay’s other new flavors which were announced earlier this year: Cheddar Jalapeño, Poppables Sea Salt & Vinegar and Kettle Cooked Flamin’ Hot.

If you’re a fan of these two new flavors, the bad news is they will only be available for a limited time.

All the new flavors are available nationwide.

(Credit: Lay's)

Which flavor would you try? Let us know in the poll below.