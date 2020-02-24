78ºF

Lay’s debuts 2 new, limited-time flavors

Get them while you can

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

(Credit: Lay's)
Lay’s welcomed two new flavors to its chip lineup with Crispy Taco and Wavy Fried Green Tomato.

These two options join Lay’s other new flavors which were announced earlier this year: Cheddar Jalapeño, Poppables Sea Salt & Vinegar and Kettle Cooked Flamin’ Hot.

If you’re a fan of these two new flavors, the bad news is they will only be available for a limited time.

All the new flavors are available nationwide.

