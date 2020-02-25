Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

4004 Lake Underhill Road (Lake Underhill)

First, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 4004 Lake Underhill Road. It's listed for $1,610/month for its 915 square feet.

The building has garage parking. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

10955 Moss Park Road

Here's a 1,200-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 10955 Moss Park Road that's going for $1,631/month.

In the apartment, the listing promises a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building offers secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent and is bikeable.

5917 Mustang Place (Engelwood Park)

Located at 5917 Mustang Place, here's a 1,320-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,625/month.

Expect to find a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the apartment. The building features garage parking and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

702 S. Summerlin Ave. (Lake Cherokee)

Listed also at $1,625/month, this 1,186-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom abode is located at 702 S. Summerlin Ave.

The building offers assigned parking. The unit also has a walk-in closet, a balcony and carpeted floors. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

10207 Dwell Court

Finally, here's a 1,282-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 10207 Dwell Court that's going for $1,640/month.

The building has garage parking and a swimming pool. You can also expect to find a balcony, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

