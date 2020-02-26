Orlando's 3 best spots for cheap chicken wings

Looking to sample the best chicken wings around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable chicken wing spots in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Mario's Pizza

Topping the list is Mario's Pizza. Located at 7213 Curryford Road, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and chicken wings, is the highest-rated budget-friendly chicken wing spot in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 134 reviews on Yelp.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Mario's Pizza, which has been in business since 1989.

Besides pizza, this spot offers a variety of Italian and Mediterranean items including "hot and cold subs, pastas, gyros, wraps, burgers, calzones, stromboli, salads and wings," according to its Yelp page.

2. Mr. Gyros

Photo: Alex S./Yelp

Next is Mr. Gyros, situated at 3725 S. Orange Blossom Triangle. With 4.5 stars out of 41 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score chicken wings, desserts and salads has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

Yelper Alexandra G. wrote, "I genuinely enjoyed this little restaurant! I can say the chicken wings, Philly cheesesteak and gyro were all very good. The chicken wings are drenched in buffalo sauce. Everything is made for you when ordered."

3. A&D Buffalo's

Photo: Rukiya A./Yelp

A&D Buffalo's, a spot to score chicken wings and cheesesteaks, is another much-loved, affordable go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 23 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2107 W. Colonial Drive to see for yourself.

Yelper Leight T., who reviewed A&D Buffalo's on Jan. 2, wrote, "I ordered the cheesesteak and four garlic mild wings. Just over $9 for this meal! I started with the wings—they were hot and perfectly spiced. Not too spicy hot but not bland."

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.