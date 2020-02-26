Walmart selling perfect variety pack for Oreo super fans

If you're an Oreo super fan, Walmart has just the deal for you.

The retail giant's Oreo variety pack comes with five types of classic Oreos.

From least to most in terms of cream, people can enjoy thins, original, double stuff, mega stuff and most stuff.

According to bestproducts.com, each variety comes in a full-sized pack.

The website also reports the limited edition package weighs more than four pounds.

It also comes with an exclusive T-shirt.

Apparently, it’s a very popular item and it sells for $24.99, but at last check, it was listed as out of stock on Walmart’s website.