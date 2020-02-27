Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Orlando if you've got a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5870 Sundown Circle (Lake Frendrica)

Listed at $1,305/month, this 915-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 5870 Sundown Circle.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building features a gym and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

6201 Bent Pine Drive (Airport North)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 6201 Bent Pine Drive. It's listed for $1,314/month for its 762 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. The listing also promises a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the apartment. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has some transit options.

7360 Westpointe Blvd.

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 7360 Westpointe Blvd. that's going for $1,325/month.

The unit has a dishwasher. The building has on-site management, outdoor space, a swimming pool and a gym. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has minimal transit options.

806 Herman Ave.

Located at 806 Herman Ave., here's a 1,336-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's also listed for $1,325/month.

The building features outdoor space. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and is quite bikeable.

6231 Yorktown Drive (Engelwood Park)

Finally, there's this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse over at 6231 Yorktown Drive. It's listed for $1,330/month for its 1,307 square feet.

The townhouse features air conditioning. Building amenities include outdoor space, a swimming pool, secured entry and a business center. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

