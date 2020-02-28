Couple leaps into eternal love on Leap Day

WINTER PARK, Fla. – As we celebrate a new decade, millions of people around the world will also officially celebrate their birthdays or wedding anniversaries. That’s because 2020 is a Leap year.

“It’s great. It’s been a great 4 years, it’s been the whole time great. I did get lucky in marrying my best friend,” Matt Hinckley said. He took a leap of faith into eternal love with his best friend, Crystal Cullison in 2016.

“It’s amazing. I think, you know, everyone should be with their best friend,” Crystal Cullison said.

The couple met 20 years ago but it wasn’t until a step several years later that they became more than friends. A love that led them to exchange vows on a special day, Feb. 29.

“I don’t know that we wanted to do something traditional like your typical Saturday or Sunday wedding and Leap Day just kind of jumped out as being something different and unorthodox. I don’t know, it just felt right, we kind of gravitated toward it,” Hinckley said.

As soon as they noticed 2016 was a Leap year, his wife was on board.

“As soon as we thought about it -- that’s it!” Cullison said. “And also it fell on a Monday and for us being in hospitality our whole lives, we never really get to do social things on the weekends so that really didn’t make sense to us either.”

Leap Day dates back to 46 BC when it was introduced into the calendar year by the Roman leader Julius Caesar. He added the additional day to February every four years because the Earth does not orbit the sun in precisely 365 days.

“It’s a special day. You only get one every 4 years and we certainly get to make the most of ours,” Hinckley said. “We still celebrate every year but I think that having the Leap day ... kind of gives us an excuse to celebrate or do something even if it’s not on the Leap day but every 4 years we say we’re gonna do a big traveling trip or do some sort of big event.”

And when it's not a Leap year, Matt and Crystal usually celebrate it on the last day of the month.

"It's great. I think it creeps up on us even though we had 4 years to prepare for it," Hinckley said. "Whatever your plans on Leap day they should be big, you only get to do it once every 4 years."

The Hinckley’s plan on enjoying a romantic dinner to celebrate their first official “I do’s” and they are also adding a bonus to commemorate their “first” wedding anniversary with a trip to Ireland.