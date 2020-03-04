Love watching ‘The Office’? Get paid $1,000 to watch 15 hours of hit show

If you already spend hours watching “The Office,” here’s how you can get paid to do it.

This March “The Office” will have been around for 15 years, and USDish.com wants to celebrate by giving one lucky fan $1,000 to watch 15 hours of the hit sitcom in nine days.

The one lucky winner will need to complete a checklist of items while watching the show while sharing your opinions on social media while watching roughly 45 episodes.

In addition to the $1,000 prize, the winner will also get “The Office” swag and a Netflix gift card.

The best part is you can complete the job anywhere with no drug testing or background checks.

Click here to apply before March 16 at 7 p.m. EST.