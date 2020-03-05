Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Orlando if you've got a budget of up to $2,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3245 N. Orange Ave. (Orwin Manor)

Listed at $1,915/month, this 1,572-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 3245 N. Orange Ave.

In the unit, you can expect stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

990 Warehouse Road (Colonial Town Center)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 990 Warehouse Road. It's listed for $1,920/month for its 1,216 square feet.

In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, a balcony a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Pets are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

10955 Moss Park Road

Check out this 1,356-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 10955 Moss Park Road. It's listed for $1,925/month.

The building has garage parking. In the unit, expect to find in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent and is relatively bikeable.

13142 Kocher Way (Lake Nona South)

Located at 13142 Kocher Way, here's a 1,649-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's listed for $1,935/month.

The unit features carpeted floors. The building offers a gym, garage parking and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers limited transit options.

100 W. Grant St. (South Orange)

Listed at $1,969/month, this 1,518-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 100 W. Grant St.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

