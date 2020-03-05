The 3 best spots to score coffee in Orlando

Need more coffee in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top coffee sources in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

Orlando-area consumer spending at food and beverage shops tends to rise the most in March, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customers. Daily spending at Orlando-area food and beverage shops last year rose by 9% in March over the month before.

1. Se7en Bites

First on the list is Se7en Bites. Located at 617 N. Primrose Drive, the breakfast and brunch and New American spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, is the most popular coffee spot in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,824 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Fresh Market

Next up is The Fresh Market, a location of the chain, situated at 1500 N. Mills Ave. With four stars out of 96 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store and deli, which offers coffee and tea and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. The Sanctum Cafe

The Sanctum Cafe, located at 715 N. Ferncreek Ave., Suite D, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the vegetarian and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, 4.5 stars out of 485 reviews.

