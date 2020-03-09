The 4 best spots to score bubble tea in Orlando

Looking to sample the best bubble tea around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bubble tea sources in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

In the Orlando area, consumer spending at food and beverage shops tends to climb the most in March, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of small business marketing software. Daily spending at Orlando-area food and beverage shops last year rose by 9% in March over the month before.

1. Shaka Shaka Tea House

photo: tiff h./yelp

First on the list is Shaka Shaka Tea House. Located at 3934 S. Semoran Blvd. in South Semoran, the spot to score bubble tea and juices and smoothies is the highest-rated bubble tea spot in Orlando, boasting five stars out of 147 reviews on Yelp.

2. Bubble & Co

photo: melanie y./yelp

Next up is Florida Center's Bubble & Co, situated at 6400 International Drive, Unit 103. With 4.5 stars out of 181 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score bubble tea, coffee and tea and desserts has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Mr. Cool Ice Cream & Boba Tea

Photo: Mr. Cool Ice Cream and Boba Tea/Yelp

Florida Center's Mr. Cool Ice Cream & Boba Tea, located at 6550 International Drive, Suite 104, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and bubble tea 4.5 stars out of 176 reviews.

4. Blended Bistro & Boba

Photo: Ginnie R./Yelp

Blended Bistro & Boba, a Vietnamese spot that offers bubble tea, poke and more in College Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 80 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2306 Edgewater Drive to see for yourself.

