What you need to know about Salsa y Sazón 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. – Salsa y Sazón 2020 returns with its 6th annual Latin Food and Music Festival.

The event takes place Sunday, March 22, at 2 p.m. at the Seneff Arts Plaza, outside of the Dr. Phillips Center.

This year, Salsa y Sazon is bigger and better than ever. The following artists are confirmed for the event: Oscar De Leon, Andy Montañez, Eddy Herrera, Fulanito, Brenda K Starr, Los DPR and Karibe Kings.

Come and enjoy a Sunday fun day like no other, and bring your entire family. Dance to the rhythm of Latin music, enjoy culinary delights from the Caribbean, Central and South America, prizes, kids zone and lots of fun.

Kids 12 and under get in free. Small chairs are permitted.

To buy tickets visit this website.